Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Kennesaw State 2-1; Southeastern Louisiana 2-1

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Holmes Convocation Center.

Kennesaw State took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 95-36 win over the Brewton-Parker College Barons.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Wyoming Cowboys 76-72. Guard Christian Agnew (15 points) and forward Donte Houston (13 points) were the top scorers for the Lions.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Owls and Southeastern Louisiana clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.