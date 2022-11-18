Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: Kennesaw State 2-1; Southeastern Louisiana 2-1
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls will take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Holmes Convocation Center.
Kennesaw State took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 95-36 win over the Brewton-Parker College Barons.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Wyoming Cowboys 76-72. Guard Christian Agnew (15 points) and forward Donte Houston (13 points) were the top scorers for the Lions.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Owls and Southeastern Louisiana clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.