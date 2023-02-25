Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: McNeese State 8-21; Southeastern Louisiana 16-13

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Southeastern Louisiana and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Center. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southeastern Louisiana made easy work of the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday and carried off an 83-60 victory.

Meanwhile, McNeese State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-80 to the Houston Christian Huskies.

Southeastern Louisiana's win brought them up to 16-13 while the Cowboys' defeat pulled them down to 8-21. Southeastern Louisiana is 7-8 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 4-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against McNeese State.