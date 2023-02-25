Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: McNeese State 8-21; Southeastern Louisiana 16-13
What to Know
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Southeastern Louisiana and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Center. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Southeastern Louisiana made easy work of the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday and carried off an 83-60 victory.
Meanwhile, McNeese State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-80 to the Houston Christian Huskies.
Southeastern Louisiana's win brought them up to 16-13 while the Cowboys' defeat pulled them down to 8-21. Southeastern Louisiana is 7-8 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 4-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against McNeese State.
- Feb 09, 2023 - McNeese State 69 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 91 vs. McNeese State 86
- Feb 03, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 78
- Jan 07, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 78
- Mar 09, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 71 vs. McNeese State 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - McNeese State 95 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 91
- Jan 20, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 92 vs. McNeese State 88
- Feb 26, 2020 - McNeese State 104 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - McNeese State 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 88 vs. McNeese State 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. McNeese State 71
- Feb 10, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 13, 2018 - McNeese State 71 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 62
- Jan 15, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 15, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. McNeese State 76
- Feb 01, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 82 vs. McNeese State 80