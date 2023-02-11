Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Nicholls State 12-11; Southeastern Louisiana 14-11

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at University Center. Nicholls State should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Lions will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Southeastern Louisiana as they fell 69-66 to the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Colonels made easy work of the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday and carried off an 84-59 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Southeastern Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Southeastern Louisiana ended up a good deal behind Nicholls State when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 88-73. Maybe the Lions will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.