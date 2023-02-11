Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: Nicholls State 12-11; Southeastern Louisiana 14-11
What to Know
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at University Center. Nicholls State should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Lions will be looking to regain their footing.
It was close but no cigar for Southeastern Louisiana as they fell 69-66 to the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Colonels made easy work of the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday and carried off an 84-59 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Southeastern Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Southeastern Louisiana ended up a good deal behind Nicholls State when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 88-73. Maybe the Lions will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 15, 2022 - Nicholls State 88 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 73
- Feb 26, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. Nicholls State 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 101 vs. Nicholls State 93
- Jan 08, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 77 vs. Nicholls State 72
- Feb 13, 2021 - Nicholls State 86 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 84
- Jan 09, 2021 - Nicholls State 87 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Nicholls State 81 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 58
- Mar 09, 2019 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 63
- Feb 02, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 91 vs. Nicholls State 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. Nicholls State 57
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 67 vs. Nicholls State 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Nicholls State 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 72 vs. Nicholls State 44
- Mar 05, 2016 - Nicholls State 64 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 45
- Feb 13, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. Nicholls State 61