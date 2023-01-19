Who's Playing

NW State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: NW State 10-8; Southeastern Louisiana 10-8

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions won both of their matches against the NW State Demons last season (79-74 and 85-80) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Lions and NW State will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Southeastern Louisiana sidestepped the Incarnate Word Cardinals for a 75-71 victory.

Meanwhile, NW State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-63 to the Nicholls State Colonels.

Southeastern Louisiana's win brought them up to 10-8 while the Demons' loss pulled them down to an identical 10-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lions are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. NW State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 14 games against NW State.