Who's Playing
NW State @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: NW State 10-8; Southeastern Louisiana 10-8
What to Know
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions won both of their matches against the NW State Demons last season (79-74 and 85-80) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Lions and NW State will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Southeastern Louisiana sidestepped the Incarnate Word Cardinals for a 75-71 victory.
Meanwhile, NW State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 77-63 to the Nicholls State Colonels.
Southeastern Louisiana's win brought them up to 10-8 while the Demons' loss pulled them down to an identical 10-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lions are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. NW State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 14 games against NW State.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. NW State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - NW State 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - NW State 73 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 95 vs. NW State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 69 vs. NW State 53
- Feb 24, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 86 vs. NW State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 85 vs. NW State 58
- Feb 16, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 73 vs. NW State 66
- Jan 25, 2017 - NW State 85 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Feb 29, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. NW State 82
- Jan 30, 2016 - NW State 91 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 76