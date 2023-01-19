Who's Playing

NW State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: NW State 10-8; Southeastern Louisiana 10-8

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions won both of their matches against the NW State Demons last season (79-74 and 85-80) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Lions and NW State will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Southeastern Louisiana came out on top in a nail-biter against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, sneaking past 75-71.

Meanwhile, NW State ended up a good deal behind the Nicholls State Colonels when they played on Saturday, losing 77-63.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Southeastern Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Lions' win brought them up to 10-8 while the Demons' defeat pulled them down to an identical 10-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southeastern Louisiana has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NW State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 14 games against NW State.