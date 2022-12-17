Who's Playing

Troy @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Troy 7-4; Southeastern Louisiana 5-6

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will square off against the Troy Trojans at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Lions and the Nicholls State Colonels on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Southeastern Louisiana falling 88-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Troy made easy work of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday and carried off an 87-64 win.

Southeastern Louisiana is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Troy's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Southeastern Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Troy can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.