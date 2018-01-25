Southern California fires assistant coach Tony Bland in connection with FBI probe

Fallout from the FBI probe that uncovered a corruption and bribery scheme linking coaches and apparel companies to nefarious recruitment practices continued to unfold on Thursday, nearly four months since the findings were first announced.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times was first to report that Southern California has fired associate head coach Tony Bland, one of the men implicated in the scandal, for his involvement in the probe.

Bland was placed on administrative leave after FBI agents arrested him last September.

"We're disappointed, obviously, as Tony enjoys the presumption of innocence in court but not with his employer," Bland's attorney, Jeffrey Litchman, told the Times. "However, USC certainly treated him better than the other universities treated their indicted coaches and, for that, Tony is extremely grateful. He appreciates his time at USC and sends his best wishes to everyone including the administration, coaching staff and players."

In the probe that implicated Bland, federal prosecutors in New York alleged that Bland received a $13,000 bribe last July from Christian Dawkins and Munish Sood in exchange for steering USC players to use their services when they became professionals. Prosecutors also alleged that Bland facilitated payments of $4,000 and $5,000 to associates of two USC-linked players.

As a result of the findings, USC recently announced that sophomore guard De'Anthony Melton has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of his link to the probe.

Bland was indicted on four changes but has pleaded not guilty.