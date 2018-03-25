Southern California hires father of two top-40 recruits to be an assistant coach

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Southern California coach Andy Enfield has added Eric Mobley, the father of two highly-touted top-40 recruits, to his coaching staff.

Mobley is a longtime AAU coach who will take the place of Tony Bland on Enfield's coaching staff. Bland was implicated in the FBI corruption and bribery investigation and fired in January.

"We are excited to add Eric to our coaching staff," Enfield said of the hire in a statement. "He brings to our program a wealth of playing and coaching experience at a variety of levels. He is an outstanding coach and a terrific person."

Mobley has coached the past 11 years on the AAU circuit, most recently for the Compton Magic. His two sons, Isaiah and Evan, are regarded as top-40 players in their respective classes; Mobley is a 2019 standout ranked as the No. 31 prospect, and Evan is a Class of 2020 recruit ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the country.

Although the hire will raise some eyebrows given Mobley's lack of coaching experience and obvious connections to two projected stars -- his sons -- the hire isn't against NCAA rules. And hiring the father of elite level prospects such as this is far from the first occurrence at the NCAA level.

As recently as last year, newly-hired Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin hired Michael Porter Sr., the father of No. 2 prospect Michael Porter Jr. and five-star Jontay Porter, both of which joined the Tigers program shortly after Porter Sr. was hired.

Given Mobley's lack of coaching experience, it would seem as if Enfield's hiring stroke was made with the obvious intentions of adding both sons to his roster at Southern Cal in the near future.