Southern California player connected to FBI probe won't be cleared to play this season
USC's investigation of De'Anthony Melton determined he should sit out the entire season
Southern California announced Thursday it will hold out sophomore guard De'Anthony Melton for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
Melton, a budding 6-foot-4 star expected to lead USC in a push for a Pac-12 title this season, was held out the first 18 games as the school investigated a possible link he had to the college basketball bribery case that broke prior to the season. Based on the results of that investigation, the school found it best he not play this season.
"Based on information discovered through its internal investigation regarding the receipt of extra benefits, primarily to a close family friend of De'Anthony Melton, USC has concluded that De'Anthony will not compete with the USC men's basketball team in the 2017-18 season," USC said in a statement.
Federal prosecutors allege that David Elliott, a family friend of Melton's, received $5,000 from Christian Dawkins in exchange for directing Melton to use Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood when he joined the NBA. Melton, however, hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
Melton was declared ineligible last month after USC claimed it received new information about Elliott and Dawkins.
As a freshman last season, Melton averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
