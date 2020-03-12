Southern California vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Southern California vs. Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ Southern California
Regular Season Records: Arizona 21-11; Southern California 22-9
Last Season Records: Southern California 16-17; Arizona 17-15
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where USC won 57-48, we could be in for a big score.
The Trojans escaped with a win against the UCLA Bruins by the margin of a single basket, 54-52. The top scorer for USC was guard Jonah Mathews (19 points).
Meanwhile, the Wildcats earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took their matchup against the Washington Huskies 77-70. Arizona got double-digit scores from four players: guard Josh Green (19), guard Dylan Smith (14), guard Nico Mannion (14), and forward Zeke Nnaji (11).
USC isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them eighth in college basketball. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona have won six out of their last ten games against Southern California.
- Feb 27, 2020 - Southern California 57 vs. Arizona 48
- Feb 06, 2020 - Arizona 85 vs. Southern California 80
- Mar 13, 2019 - Southern California 78 vs. Arizona 65
- Jan 24, 2019 - Southern California 80 vs. Arizona 57
- Mar 10, 2018 - Arizona 75 vs. Southern California 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Arizona 81 vs. Southern California 67
- Feb 23, 2017 - Arizona 90 vs. Southern California 77
- Jan 19, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Southern California 66
- Feb 14, 2016 - Arizona 86 vs. Southern California 78
- Jan 09, 2016 - Southern California 103 vs. Arizona 101
