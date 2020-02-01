Southern California vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Colorado @ Southern California

Current Records: Colorado 16-5; Southern California 17-4

What to Know

The #20 Colorado Buffaloes are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Southern California Trojans at 10:30 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Colorado struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 71.9 points per game.

It was close but no cigar for the Buffaloes as they fell 72-68 to the UCLA Bruins on Thursday. The top scorers for the Buffaloes were forward Evan Battey (14 points), guard McKinley Wright IV (14 points), and guard Tyler Bey (12 points).

Speaking of close games: USC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Utah Utes on Thursday, sneaking past 56-52. USC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nick Rakocevic (16), guard Elijah Weaver (14), guard Jonah Mathews (13), and forward Onyeka Okongwu (11).

Southern California's win lifted them to 17-4 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 16-5. We'll see if USC can repeat their recent success or if Colorado bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern California have won four out of their last six games against Colorado.