Southern California vs. LSU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Southern California vs. LSU basketball game
Who's Playing
LSU @ Southern California
Current Records: LSU 7-3; Southern California 9-2
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans and the LSU Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. USC is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Trojans and the Long Beach State Beach on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Trojans wrapped it up with an 87-76 victory. Southern California's F Onyeka Okongwu was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored LSU on Wednesday, but luck did not. They lost to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers by a decisive 74-63 margin. F Emmitt Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Williams has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Southern California's win lifted them to 9-2 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if LSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
