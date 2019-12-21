Southern California vs. LSU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

LSU @ Southern California

Current Records: LSU 7-3; Southern California 9-2

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans and the LSU Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. USC is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Trojans and the Long Beach State Beach on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Trojans wrapped it up with an 87-76 victory. Southern California's F Onyeka Okongwu was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored LSU on Wednesday, but luck did not. They lost to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers by a decisive 74-63 margin. F Emmitt Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Williams has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Southern California's win lifted them to 9-2 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if LSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.