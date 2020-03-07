Southern California vs. UCLA: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Southern California vs. UCLA basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA @ Southern California
Current Records: UCLA 19-11; Southern California 21-9
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UCLA and the Southern California Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. The Bruins are looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.
UCLA didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory. The top scorer for UCLA was guard Chris Smith (17 points).
Meanwhile, USC beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 71-61 on Saturday. USC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jonah Mathews (23), guard Daniel Utomi (19), forward Nick Rakocevic (13), and forward Onyeka Okongwu (10).
The Bruins are now 19-11 while USC sits at 21-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.4 on average. But USC is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a 4-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Southern California have won six out of their last 11 games against UCLA.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Southern California 74 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 28, 2019 - UCLA 93 vs. Southern California 88
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southern California 80 vs. UCLA 67
- Mar 03, 2018 - UCLA 83 vs. Southern California 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Southern California 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - UCLA 76 vs. Southern California 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - UCLA 102 vs. Southern California 70
- Jan 25, 2017 - Southern California 84 vs. UCLA 76
- Mar 09, 2016 - Southern California 95 vs. UCLA 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - Southern California 80 vs. UCLA 61
- Jan 13, 2016 - Southern California 89 vs. UCLA 75
-
