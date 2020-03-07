Southern California vs. UCLA: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

UCLA @ Southern California

Current Records: UCLA 19-11; Southern California 21-9

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UCLA and the Southern California Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. The Bruins are looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

UCLA didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory. The top scorer for UCLA was guard Chris Smith (17 points).

Meanwhile, USC beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 71-61 on Saturday. USC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jonah Mathews (23), guard Daniel Utomi (19), forward Nick Rakocevic (13), and forward Onyeka Okongwu (10).

The Bruins are now 19-11 while USC sits at 21-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.4 on average. But USC is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 4-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern California have won six out of their last 11 games against UCLA.