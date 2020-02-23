Southern California vs. Utah odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven model

The Utah Utes and the Southern California Trojans are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are 14-12 overall and 10-2 at home, while USC is 19-8 overall and 5-5 on the road. USC has won two of its last three games. Utah, meanwhile, has lost three straight. The latest Utah vs. Southern California odds see this game as a pick 'em, while the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Southern California vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Here are several college basketball odds for USC vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Southern California spread: Pick' Em

Utah vs. Southern California over-under: 136.5 points

Utah vs. Southern California money line: Utah -116, Southern California -116

What you need to know about Utah

Utah ended up a good deal behind the UCLA Bruins when the two teams played on Thursday, losing 69-58. Guard Both Gach just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting and five turnovers. The Utes have lost five of their last seven games and their offense has struggled mightily during that stretch. In fact, Utah is averaging just 57.7 points per game over its last seven outings.

Despite their recent struggles, the Utes will enter Sunday's matchup confident they can pull off a victory. That's because Utah has won seven of its last 10 meetings against the Trojans.

What you need to know about Southern California

It was close but the Trojans ultimately fell 70-66 to the Colorado Buffaloes this past Thursday. The losing side was boosted by forward Onyeka Okongwu, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds. For the season, Okongwu is averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

USC has also fared well against the spread on the road, In fact, the Trojans are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games. Plus, USC earned a 56-52 victory over Utah earlier this season.

How to make Southern California vs. Utah picks

The model has simulated Utah vs. Southern California 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins USC vs. Utah? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations?