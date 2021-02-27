The 19th-ranked Southern California Trojans and the Utah Utes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is 9-11 overall and 6-4 at home, while the Trojans are 19-5 overall and 6-2 on the road. Utah has won six of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Utes have also covered the spread in 12 of their last 15 games against USC.

Latest Odds: Utah Utes +4.5 Bet Now

Utah vs. USC spread: Utah +4.5

Utah vs. USC over-under: 138 points

Utah vs. USC money line: USC -210, Utah +175

What you need to know about Utah

The contest between Utah and the UCLA Bruins on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Utah falling 76-61 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Utah was the play of center Branden Carlson, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds and four blocks. For the season, Carlson is averaging 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Utah has lost four of its last five games overall, but the Utes have had success on their home court. In fact, Utah is 12-5 in its last 17 games at home. In addition, Utah is 11-4 in its last 15 games against USC.

What you need to know about Southern California

Meanwhile, the game between USC and the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Trojans falling 80-62. Forward Evan Mobley wasn't much of a difference maker for USC; Mobley played for 34 minutes and committed four turnovers. Despite a sluggish performance against Colorado, Mobley has had a sensational season. In fact, the freshman forward is averaging 16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

USC secured an impressive 64-46 victory over Utah when these two teams met in January. Drew Peterson had a strong showing in that victory, recording 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Trojans are also 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games overall.

