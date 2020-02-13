Southern California vs. Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Southern California

Current Records: Washington 12-12; Southern California 17-7

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans haven't won a game against the Washington Huskies since March 8 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. USC and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for USC and six for Washington.

The Trojans were just a three-ball shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 66-64 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Jonah Mathews (22 points) was the top scorer for USC.

Meanwhile, Washington received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 79-67 to the Washington State Cougars. Four players on Washington scored in the double digits: guard Nahziah Carter (18), forward Jaden McDaniels (16), guard Marcus Tsohonis (13), and forward Isaiah Stewart (11).

USC is now 17-7 while the Huskies sit at 12-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC enters the contest with 5.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. But Washington is even better: they rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Washington have won five out of their last nine games against Southern California.