Southern California vs. Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Southern California vs. Washington basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Southern California
Current Records: Washington 12-12; Southern California 17-7
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans haven't won a game against the Washington Huskies since March 8 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. USC and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for USC and six for Washington.
The Trojans were just a three-ball shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 66-64 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Jonah Mathews (22 points) was the top scorer for USC.
Meanwhile, Washington received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 79-67 to the Washington State Cougars. Four players on Washington scored in the double digits: guard Nahziah Carter (18), forward Jaden McDaniels (16), guard Marcus Tsohonis (13), and forward Isaiah Stewart (11).
USC is now 17-7 while the Huskies sit at 12-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC enters the contest with 5.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. But Washington is even better: they rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won five out of their last nine games against Southern California.
- Jan 05, 2020 - Washington 72 vs. Southern California 40
- Mar 14, 2019 - Washington 78 vs. Southern California 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 75 vs. Southern California 62
- Dec 29, 2017 - Washington 88 vs. Southern California 81
- Mar 08, 2017 - Southern California 78 vs. Washington 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - Southern California 74 vs. Washington 58
- Feb 01, 2017 - Southern California 82 vs. Washington 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Southern California 98 vs. Washington 88
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 87 vs. Southern California 85
