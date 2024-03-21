Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Southern Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Oregon 20-11, Southern Carolina 25-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Carolina Gamecocks and the Oregon Ducks are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Southern Carolina is looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Carolina found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 86-55. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Carolina in their matchups with Auburn: they've now lost eight in a row.

Meanwhile, Oregon waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Buffaloes by a score of 75-68.

Oregon can attribute much of their success to N'Faly Dante, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jackson Shelstad, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Gamecocks' loss dropped their record down to 26-7. As for the Ducks, their victory bumped their record up to 23-11.

Southern Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Oregon against the spread have faith in an upset since their 13-20 ATS record can't hold a candle to Southern Carolina's 23-9.

Odds

Southern Carolina is a slight 1-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 133 points.

