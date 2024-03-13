Halftime Report

Southern Dak. St. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Denver 37-23.

Southern Dak. St. entered the game having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Denver step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Denver 15-16, Southern Dak. St. 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Denver is 1-9 against Southern Dak. St. since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Denver Pioneers and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. Denver is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Denver posted their closest win since November 29, 2023 on Monday. They skirted past the Mavericks 66-63. Having forecasted a close victory for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Denver's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tommy Bruner, who scored 23 points. Bruner didn't help Denver's cause all that much against UMKC on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. DeAndre Craig was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Southern Dak. St. came tearing into Monday's contest with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 59-49 victory over the Tommies. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Southern Dak. St. has scored all season.

Southern Dak. St. can attribute much of their success to Charlie Easley, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Pioneers now have a winning record of 17-16. As for the Jackrabbits, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 21-12 record this season.

Denver is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Denver took a serious blow against Southern Dak. St. when the teams last played back in February, falling 97-70. Can Denver avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a big 9-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.