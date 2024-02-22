Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Denver 15-13, Southern Dak. St. 15-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Denver has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Frost Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Denver has not done well against the Bison recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Pioneers walked away with a 77-71 victory over the Bison.

Neb.-Omaha typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern Dak. St. proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 85-77. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but Southern Dak. St. was the better team in the second half.

The Pioneers' win bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Jackrabbits, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.4 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Denver took their win against the Jackrabbits in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 99-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.