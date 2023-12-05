Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Kent State 5-3, Southern Dak. St. 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

Kent State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits at 9:15 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kent State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 103-61 win over the Bears. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as Kent State did.

Meanwhile, Southern Dak. St. entered their tilt with Towson with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Jackrabbits walked away with a 61-48 victory over the Tigers on Friday.

The losses dropped the Golden Flashes to 5-3 and the Bears to 0-2.

Kent State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.