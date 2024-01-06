Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Montana State 6-8, Southern Dak. St. 7-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits will be playing at home against the Montana State Bobcats at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Jackrabbits had to settle for a 75-73 loss against the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Montana State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Montana State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Jackrabbits now have a losing record at 7-8. As for the Bobcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Southern Dak. St. have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Dak. St. strolled past Montana State in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 by a score of 91-74. Will Southern Dak. St. repeat their success, or does Montana State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. and Montana State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.