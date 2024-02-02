Halftime Report

N. Dak. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but N. Dak. State leads 33-30 over the Jackrabbits.

If N. Dak. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-12 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Dak. St. will have to make due with a 12-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: N. Dak. State 9-12, Southern Dak. St. 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the N. Dak. State Bison and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Frost Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Bison came up short against the Tommies and fell 79-66.

Despite their loss, N. Dak. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Feddersen, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. Feddersen didn't help N. Dak. State's cause all that much against the Eagles back in January but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Boden Skunberg, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Southern Dak. St.'s good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Southern Dak. St. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bison have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for the Jackrabbits, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Dak. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Southern Dak. St.

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a big 9.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Dak. State.