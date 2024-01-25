Who's Playing

Current Records: UMKC 8-12, Southern Dak. St. 11-9

What to Know

Southern Dak. St. is 9-1 against UMKC since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. Southern Dak. St. will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Jackrabbits strolled past the Coyotes with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.

Meanwhile, the Roos had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 74-72 on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for the Roos, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Dak. St. just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UMKC, though, as they've only made 42% of their shots per game this season. Given Southern Dak. St.'s sizeable advantage in that area, UMKC will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Southern Dak. St. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played UMKC.

Southern Dak. St. is a big 11-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UMKC.