Austin Peay Governors @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Austin Peay 5-6, Southern Illinois 6-2

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois





Austin Peay has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Southern Illinois Salukis at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Banterra Center. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Even though Austin Peay has not done well against Murray State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Governors snuck past the Racers with a 53-49 win.

Austin Peay got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was DeMarcus Sharp out in front who scored 20 points along with 9 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sharp has scored at least 33% of Austin Peay's points.

Meanwhile, the Salukis had just enough and edged the Cowboys out 70-68 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Southern Illinois.

The Governors' win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Salukis, they pushed their record up to 6-2 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Austin Peay lost to Southern Illinois on the road by a decisive 73-55 margin in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Can Austin Peay avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.