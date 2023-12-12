Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Austin Peay 5-6, Southern Illinois 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will be playing at home against the Austin Peay Governors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Banterra Center. The timing is sure in Southern Illinois' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Austin Peay has not had much luck on the away from home, with 15 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Southern Illinois' game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the Cowboys.

Even though Austin Peay has not done well against Murray State recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Governors secured a 53-49 W over the Racers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Austin Peay to victory, but perhaps none more so than DeMarcus Sharp, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sharp has scored at least 33% of Austin Peay's points.

The Salukis' win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for the Governors, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Illinois just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Southern Illinois' sizeable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Southern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a big 11.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.