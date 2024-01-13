Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Drake 13-3, Southern Illinois 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Banterra Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, Drake's game was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 89-78 win over the Sycamores. The victory was just what Drake needed coming off of a 87-65 defeat in their prior game.

Drake got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tucker DeVries out in front who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 4 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin Overton, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.6 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Beacons by a score of 77-68. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, as Southern Illinois' was.

Xavier Johnson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 22 points along with seven assists. Another player making a difference was Scottie Ebube, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 13-3 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.5 points per game. As for the Salukis, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 47.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake beat Southern Illinois 65-52 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Drake repeat their success, or does Southern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.