Who's Playing
Indiana State Sycamores @ Southern Illinois Salukis
Current Records: Indiana State 22-4, Southern Illinois 16-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
CBS Sports App
Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Banterra Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Wednesday, the Salukis came up short against the Bruins and fell 82-68.
Even though they lost, Southern Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Indiana State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 80-67 to the Redbirds. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Indiana State has scored all season.
Julian Larry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with two steals. Less helpful for Indiana State was Robbie Avila's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
The Salukis' loss dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Sycamores, their defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-4.
Southern Illinois was pulverized by the Sycamores 77-48 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Will Southern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.
- Nov 28, 2023 - Indiana State 77 vs. Southern Illinois 48
- Jan 11, 2023 - Southern Illinois 69 vs. Indiana State 61
- Dec 07, 2022 - Indiana State 74 vs. Southern Illinois 71
- Feb 19, 2022 - Southern Illinois 76 vs. Indiana State 72
- Jan 19, 2022 - Southern Illinois 63 vs. Indiana State 55
- Jan 26, 2021 - Indiana State 71 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Jan 25, 2021 - Indiana State 69 vs. Southern Illinois 66
- Feb 26, 2020 - Indiana State 77 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Dec 30, 2019 - Indiana State 68 vs. Southern Illinois 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Indiana State 57