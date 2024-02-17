Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Indiana State 22-4, Southern Illinois 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Banterra Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Salukis came up short against the Bruins and fell 82-68.

Even though they lost, Southern Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Indiana State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 80-67 to the Redbirds. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Indiana State has scored all season.

Julian Larry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with two steals. Less helpful for Indiana State was Robbie Avila's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Salukis' loss dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Sycamores, their defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-4.

Southern Illinois was pulverized by the Sycamores 77-48 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Will Southern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.

  • Nov 28, 2023 - Indiana State 77 vs. Southern Illinois 48
  • Jan 11, 2023 - Southern Illinois 69 vs. Indiana State 61
  • Dec 07, 2022 - Indiana State 74 vs. Southern Illinois 71
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Southern Illinois 76 vs. Indiana State 72
  • Jan 19, 2022 - Southern Illinois 63 vs. Indiana State 55
  • Jan 26, 2021 - Indiana State 71 vs. Southern Illinois 59
  • Jan 25, 2021 - Indiana State 69 vs. Southern Illinois 66
  • Feb 26, 2020 - Indiana State 77 vs. Southern Illinois 68
  • Dec 30, 2019 - Indiana State 68 vs. Southern Illinois 56
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Indiana State 57