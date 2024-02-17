Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Indiana State 22-4, Southern Illinois 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Salukis couldn't handle the Bruins and fell 82-68.

Even though they lost, Southern Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Indiana State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 80-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Redbirds. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Indiana State was far and away the favorite.

The losing side was boosted by Julian Larry, who scored 20 points along with two steals. Less helpful for Indiana State was Robbie Avila's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Salukis' loss dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Sycamores, their loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-4.

Southern Illinois took a serious blow against the Sycamores in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 77-48. Will Southern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Indiana State is a 4.5-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.