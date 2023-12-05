Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Okla. State 3-4, Southern Illinois 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Okla. State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at 9:00 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. Okla. State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Thursday, the Cowboys couldn't handle the Bluejays and fell 79-65.

Okla. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Javon Small, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds, and Eric Dailey Jr. who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Southern Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 23 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Billikens 101-62 at home. The victory was just what Southern Illinois needed coming off of a 77-48 loss in their prior game.

Southern Illinois can attribute much of their success to Xavier Johnson, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 7 assists. Troy D'Amico was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 3 blocks.

The Cowboys now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Salukis, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 5-2 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Okla. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Okla. State and Southern Illinois were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Okla. State came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Can Okla. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Okla. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.