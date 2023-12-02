Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Saint Louis 5-3, Southern Illinois 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

What to Know

Saint Louis has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at 3:30 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Billikens couldn't handle the Aggies and fell 81-76.

Gibson Jimerson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 5 assists. He scored a full 36.8% of Saint Louis' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Meadows Jr., who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Illinois found out the hard way on Tuesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 77-48 bruising that the Sycamores dished out on Tuesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Clarence Rupert, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Billikens' loss was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Salukis, their loss dropped their record down to 4-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Saint Louis and Southern Illinois are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Louis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Saint Louis was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Illinois in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 85-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Illinois and Saint Louis both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.