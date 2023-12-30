Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: UIC 7-5, Southern Illinois 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UIC has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UIC Flames and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Banterra Center. UIC's defense has only allowed 62.9 points per game this season, so Southern Illinois' offense will have their work cut out for Southern Illinois.

The point spread may have favored UIC last Thursday, but the final result did not. They lost 67-66 to the Cardinals on a last-minute layup From Alex Anderson.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ethan Pickett, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Brownell, who scored 16 points along with three blocks.

Southern Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 23 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Screaming Eagles 81-50 at home. With Southern Illinois ahead 39-14 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

It was another big night for Xavier Johnson, who scored 16 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Scottie Ebube was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with three blocks.

The Flames' defeat dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Salukis, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-4.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UIC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given UIC's sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

UIC couldn't quite finish off Southern Illinois when the teams last played back in February and fell 68-65. Can UIC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last 0 years.