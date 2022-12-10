Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-6; Southern Illinois 5-4

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves' road trip will continue as they head to Banterra Center at 8 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Southern Illinois Salukis. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

A victory for the Braves just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Tennessee Volunteers 94-40. Guard Devin Carter wasn't much of a difference maker for Alcorn State; Carter played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for SIU as they fell 74-71 to the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday. Forward Marcus Domask (16 points) was the top scorer for SIU.

Alcorn State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 5-4 all in all.

Alcorn State is now 3-6 while the Salukis sit at 5-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Braves have only been able to knock down 37% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. SIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 53rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Salukis are a big 15-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.