Who's Playing

Belmont @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Belmont 9-5; Southern Illinois 10-4

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will be returning home after a two-game road trip. SIU and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Banterra Center. The Salukis are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday SIU proved too difficult a challenge. SIU snuck past MSU with a 63-57 win. It was another big night for SIU's forward Marcus Domask, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Belmont proved too difficult a challenge. The Bruins ultimately received the gift of a 63-60 victory from a begrudging Bradley squad. Their forward Drew Friberg looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six boards.

Their wins bumped the Salukis to 10-4 and Belmont to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SIU and Belmont clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.