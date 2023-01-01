Who's Playing
Belmont @ Southern Illinois
Current Records: Belmont 9-5; Southern Illinois 10-4
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis will be returning home after a two-game road trip. SIU and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Banterra Center. The Salukis are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday SIU proved too difficult a challenge. SIU snuck past MSU with a 63-57 win. It was another big night for SIU's forward Marcus Domask, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists.
Meanwhile, the Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Belmont proved too difficult a challenge. The Bruins ultimately received the gift of a 63-60 victory from a begrudging Bradley squad. Their forward Drew Friberg looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six boards.
Their wins bumped the Salukis to 10-4 and Belmont to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SIU and Belmont clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.