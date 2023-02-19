A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Bradley Braves and the Southern Illinois Salukis at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Banterra Center. Both teams are 20-8; SIU is 12-1 at home, while Bradley is 6-4 on the road. Bradley was able to score a win over its in-state rivals earlier this month, capturing a 62-52 victory as six-point home favorites on Feb. 1.

Bradley is now 6-4 in its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Southern Illinois, but the Salukis are 5-4-1 against the spread during that span. This time around, the Braves are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Southern Illinois vs. Bradley odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 127. Before entering any Bradley vs. Southern Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Illinois vs. Bradley. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Southern Illinois vs. Bradley:

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley spread: Southern Illinois +1.5

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley over/under: 127 points

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley money line: Southern Illinois +105, Bradley -125

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Southern Illinois

Last Tuesday, the Salukis narrowly escaped with a win over the Valparaiso Beacons 66-62. The top scorers for SIU were forward Clarence Rupert (14 points) and forward Marcus Domask (13 points). Domask also pitched in seven assists and the fourth-year starter is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

The Salukis rank 16th in the nation in points allowed per game (61.9) and Bryan Mullins' squad appears to have bought into his defensive principles in his fourth season at the helm of the program. However, SIU will still need to find ancillary scoring at the other end, as Domask and Lance Jones (13.8 ppg) are the only two players averaging more than 7.1 points per contest.

What you need to know about Bradley

Meanwhile, Bradley beat the Missouri State Bears 64-54 this past Wednesday to extend its winning streak to seven games. The Braves were led by 11 points from Malevy Leons and Rienk Mast, while Darius Hannah added 10 points off the bench in the victory.

Bradley limited Missouri State to just 33.3% shooting from the floor and 21.9% shooting from the 3-point line. Opponents have shot just 39.9% from the floor against Bradley for the season and 31.3% from beyond the arc. The Braves are allowing 61.6 points per game defensively, ranking 13th nationally.

How to make Bradley vs. Southern Illinois picks

The model has simulated Southern Illinois vs. Bradley 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Illinois vs. Bradley? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.