Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: California Baptist 3-2; Southern Illinois 3-1

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday at JSerra Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It looks like California Baptist got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 62-61 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Lancers had been the slight favorite coming in. California Baptist's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Taran Armstrong, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

As for SIU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday, falling 56-49.

California Baptist is now 3-2 while SIU sits at 3-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: California Baptist is 25th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.8 on average. The Salukis have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 11th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 a.m. ET

Thursday at 1 a.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.