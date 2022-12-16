Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Chicago State 3-9; Southern Illinois 7-4

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Banterra Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday. The Southern Illinois Salukis will be strutting in after a victory while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Chicago State was just a bucket shy of a win on Tuesday and fell 66-65 to the Murray State Racers. Guard Elijah Weaver had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Salukis were completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Lincoln (MO) Blue Tigers 88-51 at home.

Chicago State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Chicago State is now 3-9 while SIU sits at 7-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago State is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. The Salukis have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 37th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Odds

The Salukis are a big 15-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.