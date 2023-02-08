Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 10-15; Southern Illinois 18-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Banterra Center. SIU is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Salukis made easy work of the Missouri State Bears on Sunday and carried off a 73-53 win. SIU relied on the efforts of guard Lance Jones, who had 18 points, and forward Troy D'Amico, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Illinois-Chicago bagged a 70-61 victory over the Evansville Aces this past Saturday. The top scorers for Illinois-Chicago were guard Steven Clay (17 points), guard Jace Carter (15 points), and guard Tre Anderson (15 points).

The wins brought SIU up to 18-7 and the Flames to 10-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Salukis come into the contest boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.9. Less enviably, Illinois-Chicago is 50th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.