Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Illinois State 8-10; Southern Illinois 13-5

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds lost both of their matches to the Southern Illinois Salukis last season on scores of 69-75 and 69-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Redbirds and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Banterra Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Illinois State beat the Missouri State Bears 76-66 on Wednesday. Five players on Illinois State scored in the double digits: guard Seneca Knight (22), guard Malachi Poindexter (16), forward Kendall Lewis (12), guard Luke Kasubke (11), and guard Darius Burford (10).

Meanwhile, SIU bagged a 69-61 win over the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday. SIU's guard Xavier Johnson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points. Johnson hadn't helped his team much against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Redbirds are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Illinois State up to 8-10 and the Salukis to 13-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Illinois State is 45th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.9 on average. SIU's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 19th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Salukis are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern Illinois and Illinois State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.