The No. 8 seed Southern Illinois Salukis will face the No. 9 seed Indiana State Sycamores in the first round of the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday afternoon. These teams met in the final game of the regular season on Sunday, as Indiana State notched a 95-77 win at home. The Sycamores snapped a three-game losing streak with that victory, moving into a three-way tie with Southern Illinois and Evansville in the final standings heading into Arch Madness. Southern Illinois has lost five of its last six games, with three of those losses coming by five points or less.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Southern Illinois is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State spread: Southern Illinois -1.5

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State over/under: 157.5 points

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State money line: Southern Illinois: -118, Indiana State: -102

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Southern Illinois can cover

Southern Illinois struggled down the stretch of the regular season, but it won seven out of nine conference games at one point this season. The Salukis also notched an 88-79 win over Illinois State last Tuesday, despite closing as 1.5-point underdogs. Sophomore guard Kennard Davis Jr. had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds, shooting 7 of 12 from the floor.

Senior guard Ali Dibba added 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, while freshman guard Drew Steffe chipped in 18 points. Davis was the leading scorer again in the loss to Indiana State on Saturday, finishing with 19 points. Southern Illinois has covered the spread in 13 of the last 19 meetings between these teams.

Why Indiana State can cover

Indiana State was clearly the better team when these sides met on Saturday, racing out to a 52-31 lead at halftime before cruising in the second half. The Sycamores lost five of their previous six games, but four of those losses came on the road. They took conference-leading Drake to overtime as 13.5-point underdogs while also covering the spread as road underdogs at Belmont.

Senior guard Samage Teel had 20 points, six assists and four rebounds in the dominant win over Southern Illinois, shooting 6 of 10 from the floor. Senior forward Aaron Gray posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore forward Camp Wagner added 18 points and two assists. Indiana State has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, and Southern Illinois is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six outings.

How to make Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State picks

