Who's Playing
Missouri State @ Southern Illinois
Current Records: Missouri State 12-11; Southern Illinois 17-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Southern Illinois Salukis are heading back home. The Salukis and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Banterra Center. SIU is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
SIU came up short against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday, falling 62-52. One thing holding SIU back was the mediocre play of guard Lance Jones, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, MSU netted a 76-67 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday. MSU's guard Alston Mason looked sharp as he had 27 points and nine assists.
The Salukis are now 17-7 while the Bears sit at 12-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SIU ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 16 games against Missouri State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Southern Illinois 61 vs. Missouri State 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Missouri State 69 vs. Southern Illinois 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Missouri State 81 vs. Southern Illinois 76
- Feb 17, 2021 - Missouri State 68 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 10, 2021 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Missouri State 84 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Southern Illinois 68 vs. Missouri State 66
- Feb 06, 2019 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Jan 02, 2019 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Southern Illinois 67 vs. Missouri State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Missouri State 80
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Missouri State 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - Southern Illinois 85 vs. Missouri State 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Southern Illinois 78 vs. Missouri State 68
- Jan 24, 2016 - Southern Illinois 80 vs. Missouri State 65