Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Missouri State 12-11; Southern Illinois 17-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Southern Illinois Salukis are heading back home. The Salukis and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Banterra Center. SIU is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

SIU came up short against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday, falling 62-52. One thing holding SIU back was the mediocre play of guard Lance Jones, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU netted a 76-67 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday. MSU's guard Alston Mason looked sharp as he had 27 points and nine assists.

The Salukis are now 17-7 while the Bears sit at 12-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SIU ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 16 games against Missouri State.