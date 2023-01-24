Who's Playing

Murray State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Murray State 11-9; Southern Illinois 16-5

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Murray State Racers are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Banterra Center. The Salukis are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

SIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 61-57. Four players on SIU scored in the double digits: guard Lance Jones (11), forward Marcus Domask (10), guard Jawaun Newton (10), and guard Xavier Johnson (10).

Meanwhile, Murray State beat the Indiana State Sycamores 82-73 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Racers was forward DJ Burns, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

SIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with SIU, who are 9-9 against the spread.

Their wins bumped SIU to 16-5 and Murray State to 11-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.40

Odds

The Salukis are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern Illinois have won four out of their last seven games against Murray State.