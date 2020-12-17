The Southern Illinois Salukis look to stay unbeaten when they take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first of back-to-back games in a key non-conference matchup on Thursday. The back-to-back format will mimic the conference formats used by both the Missouri Valley Conference and Summit League. North Dakota (1-5) placed sixth in the Summit League at 7-9 and was 15-18 overall in 2019-20. Southern Illinois (3-0), meanwhile, placed fifth in the Missouri Valley at 10-8 and was 16-16 overall a year ago.

Tip-off from Banterra Center in Carbondale, Ill., is set for 2 p.m. ET. SIU leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 1-0 edge in games played at Carbondale. The Salukis are seven-point favorites in the latest Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135. Before entering any North Dakota vs. Southern Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota. Here are several college basketball odds for North Dakota vs. Southern Illinois:

North Dakota vs. Southern Illinois spread: Southern Illinois -7

North Dakota vs. Southern Illinois over-under: 135 points

ND: Second in the Summit League at 10.3 offensive rebounds per game

SIU: Eighty-six percent of the Salukis' scoring this season is coming from freshmen and sophomores

Why Southern Illinois can cover

The Salukis have four players averaging in double figures, led by sophomore forward Marcus Domask. He leads the team in scoring at 18.3 points per game and is hitting 47.2 percent of his shots from the floor. He also leads the team in rebounding at 6.3 rebounds per game and is averaging three assists. Domask is also solid at the free throw line, hitting on 85.7 percent of his attempts.

SIU is shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range, which ranks eighth nationally. Sophomore guard Ben Harvey is second on the team in scoring average at 16.7 per game, hitting 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers. He is also averaging six rebounds and 2.3 assists. He poured in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a season-opening win over Southeastern Missouri State.

Why North Dakota can cover

The Fighting Hawks have had three games decided by four points or less and all six games decided by 12 or fewer. Junior forward Filip Rebraca leads the team in scoring at 19.7 points and in rebounding at 6.5 per game. He has been sharp from the field, hitting 57.5 percent of his shots from the floor and 53.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Rebraca scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 75-71 win over South Dakota on Dec. 10.

Sophomore guard Caleb Nero has also been productive for North Dakota. He is second on the team, averaging 11.2 points per game. Nero is also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in four of the Fighting Hawks' six games, including 16 points at Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 25 and at Minnesota on Dec. 4.

