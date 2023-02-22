Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Southern Illinois
Current Records: Northern Iowa 13-15; Southern Illinois 20-9
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis haven't won a game against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Jan. 31 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Salukis and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while SIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
SIU was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 50-48 to the Bradley Braves. A silver lining for SIU was the play of forward Marcus Domask, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards.
Speaking of close games: Northern Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. Northern Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tytan Anderson led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Salukis lost to the Panthers on the road by a decisive 69-57 margin. Maybe SIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Southern Illinois.
