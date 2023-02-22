Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Northern Iowa 13-15; Southern Illinois 20-9

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis haven't won a game against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Jan. 31 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Salukis and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while SIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

SIU was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 50-48 to the Bradley Braves. A silver lining for SIU was the play of forward Marcus Domask, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards.

Speaking of close games: Northern Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. Northern Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tytan Anderson led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Salukis lost to the Panthers on the road by a decisive 69-57 margin. Maybe SIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Southern Illinois.