Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Southern Illinois
Current Records: Northern Iowa 13-15; Southern Illinois 20-9
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis haven't won a contest against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Jan. 31 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. SIU and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. The Salukis are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory.
SIU was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 50-48 to the Bradley Braves. A silver lining for SIU was the play of forward Marcus Domask, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Speaking of close games: this past Saturday Northern Iowa sidestepped the Missouri State Bears for a 69-66 win. The Panthers got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tytan Anderson out in front dropping a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, the Salukis lost to Northern Iowa on the road by a decisive 69-57 margin. Maybe SIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Salukis are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Southern Illinois.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Southern Illinois 57
- Feb 09, 2022 - Northern Iowa 53 vs. Southern Illinois 44
- Jan 15, 2022 - Northern Iowa 69 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Jan 31, 2021 - Southern Illinois 71 vs. Northern Iowa 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Northern Iowa 74 vs. Southern Illinois 62
- Feb 23, 2020 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Jan 22, 2020 - Southern Illinois 68 vs. Northern Iowa 66
- Mar 08, 2019 - Northern Iowa 61 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Southern Illinois 70 vs. Northern Iowa 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Southern Illinois 58 vs. Northern Iowa 51
- Jan 21, 2018 - Southern Illinois 64 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Dec 28, 2017 - Southern Illinois 56 vs. Northern Iowa 53
- Feb 08, 2017 - Northern Iowa 49 vs. Southern Illinois 41
- Jan 21, 2017 - Northern Iowa 58 vs. Southern Illinois 57
- Mar 04, 2016 - Northern Iowa 66 vs. Southern Illinois 60
- Jan 31, 2016 - Northern Iowa 67 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Northern Iowa 73