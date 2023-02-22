Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Northern Iowa 13-15; Southern Illinois 20-9

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis haven't won a contest against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Jan. 31 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. SIU and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Banterra Center. The Salukis are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory.

SIU was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 50-48 to the Bradley Braves. A silver lining for SIU was the play of forward Marcus Domask, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Speaking of close games: this past Saturday Northern Iowa sidestepped the Missouri State Bears for a 69-66 win. The Panthers got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tytan Anderson out in front dropping a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, the Salukis lost to Northern Iowa on the road by a decisive 69-57 margin. Maybe SIU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Salukis are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 17 games against Southern Illinois.