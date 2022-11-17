Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Tennessee State 3-0; Southern Illinois 2-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Tennessee State Tigers will be on the road. They will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Banterra Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while SIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at home on Monday as they won 87-76.

Meanwhile, SIU received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 71-53 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. If the result catches you off guard, it should: SIU was far and away the favorite.

Southern Illinois' loss took them down to 2-1 while Tennessee State's win pulled them up to 3-0. We'll see if SIU can steal the Tigers' luck or if Tennessee State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Salukis are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.