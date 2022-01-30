Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-11; Southern Illinois 10-11

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Banterra Center. Neither the Salukis nor Valpo could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

SIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 44-39 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. One thing holding SIU back was the mediocre play of forward Marcus Domask, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting.

Meanwhile, Valpo received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 71-56 to the Bradley Braves. Forward Ben Krikke put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso have won five out of their last nine games against Southern Illinois.