The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles battle the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Boardwalk Battle on Thursday. Southern Indiana is coming off a 91-74 win over Loras on Sunday, while Incarnate Word dropped a 69-61 decision at Indiana that same day. The Screaming Eagles (1-3), who finished 11th in the Ohio Valley Conference last season at 5-15 and 10-20 overall, snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday. The Cardinals (2-2), who tied for seventh in the Southland at 9-11 and were 19-17 overall in 2024-25, were 4-2 on neutral courts last season.

Tip-off from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. Incarnate Word is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Southern Indiana vs. Incarnate Word odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Southern Indiana vs. Incarnate Word picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Southern Indiana vs. Incarnate Word 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Incarnate Word vs. Southern Indiana:

Southern Indiana vs. Incarnate Word spread: Incarnate Word -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Southern Indiana vs. Incarnate Word over/under: 146.5 points Southern Indiana vs. Incarnate Word money line: Southern Indiana +290, Incarnate Word -375

Southern Indiana vs. Incarnate Word picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (146.5 points). In Southern Indiana's last nine games, the Under has hit six times. In Incarnate Word's last game, the under hit as the Cardinals held Indiana to just 69 points.

The model projects the Screaming Eagles to have three players score in double figures, led by Ismail Habib with 13 points. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are projected to have four players scoring 10-plus points, led by Tahj Staveskie with 16.2 points.

The model projects a combined total of 144 points as the Under clears in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's men's college basketball picks.

The model projects Incarnate Word to win, with the Cardinals covering the spread in over 60% of simulations.