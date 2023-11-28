Who's Playing

East-West Phantoms @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: East-West 0-0, Southern Indiana 1-6

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will host the East-West Phantoms to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Screaming Eagles Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East-West were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 23.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.6 per game.

Looking back to last season, East-West finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Southern Indiana also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.