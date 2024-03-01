Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Southern Indiana looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Lindenwood.

If Southern Indiana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-21 in no time. On the other hand, Lindenwood will have to make due with an 8-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Lindenwood Lions @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-21, Southern Indiana 8-21

After four games on the road, Southern Indiana is heading back home. They and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Screaming Eagles Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Leathernecks and fell 82-76. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Indiana in their matchups with the Leathernecks: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 82-73 to the Trojans. Lindenwood found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 23.2% worse than the opposition.

The Screaming Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season. As for the Lions, they dropped their record down to 8-21 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

Looking forward, Southern Indiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Southern Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 73-62. Will Southern Indiana repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Southern Indiana is a big 9-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Screaming Eagles as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Southern Indiana has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.