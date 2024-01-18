Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Little Rock 8-10, Southern Indiana 5-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 18th at Screaming Eagles Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Little Rock and UT Martin couldn't quite live up to the 172.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Trojans fell 77-72 to the Skyhawks on Saturday. Little Rock has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Screaming Eagles had to settle for a 67-64 loss against the Cougars on Thursday.

The Trojans have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Screaming Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 5-13.

Little Rock and Southern Indiana were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Little Rock came up empty-handed after a 82-81 loss. Can Little Rock avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Indiana has won both of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last year.